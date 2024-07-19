JMP Securities Increases Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target to $8.50

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RWT. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

NYSE:RWT opened at $7.45 on Friday. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.52 million, a P/E ratio of 106.43 and a beta of 1.58.

In other Redwood Trust news, CFO Brooke Carillo bought 15,000 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Redwood Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

