Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Position Lessened by Alpha Family Trust

Alpha Family Trust decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,759 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 253,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after acquiring an additional 119,844 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 17,263 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,231,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,067 shares of company stock worth $1,162,299 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JCI stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $69.54. 6,398,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,334,543. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on JCI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

