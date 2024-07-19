Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson updated its FY24 guidance to $9.97-10.07 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.970-10.070 EPS.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of JNJ traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,764,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,331,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.
