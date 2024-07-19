Joseph S. Konowiecki Sells 2,600 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $23,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,589. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.43. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.75 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 91.06%. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $918,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 49.6% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 968,637 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,828,000 after acquiring an additional 93,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 47.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 256,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 82,476 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

