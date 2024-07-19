JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $92.91

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $92.91 and last traded at $92.75, with a volume of 4655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.22.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.75 and a 200-day moving average of $87.57.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2,627.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 131,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after acquiring an additional 126,963 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

