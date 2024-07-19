JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $65.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.19% from the stock’s previous close.

BRBR has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.92. 348,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,811. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $902,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in BellRing Brands by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $654,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

