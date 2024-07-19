JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $155.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Generac from $150.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. OTR Global upgraded Generac from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Generac from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim cut Generac from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.65.

Get Generac alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Generac

Generac Price Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $156.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.80. Generac has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $161.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,720,411. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,707,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Generac by 432.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,697,000 after buying an additional 318,664 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Generac by 831.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 240,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after buying an additional 214,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.