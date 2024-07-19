JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

NYSE:EAF opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. GrafTech International has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $5.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. The business had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. GrafTech International’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at GrafTech International

Institutional Trading of GrafTech International

In related news, major shareholder Colonial House Capital Ltd purchased 163,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $295,482.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,411,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,044,114.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,322,486 shares of company stock worth $2,278,701. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in GrafTech International by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 868,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 328,565 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in GrafTech International by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,808,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 157,776 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in GrafTech International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,849,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45,859 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in GrafTech International by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,456,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 687,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.