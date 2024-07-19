JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target to $20.50

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.57.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.82. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $22.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 138.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 615.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 149,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 128,477 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 45,983 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 233.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 126,298 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,091,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2,347.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 270,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 259,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

