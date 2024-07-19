JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $647,943,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061,819 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $47,650,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,843,000 after purchasing an additional 703,731 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,839,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,286,000 after buying an additional 573,494 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.77. 2,582,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,248,336. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.45.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

