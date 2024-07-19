JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Down 0.3%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.37 and last traded at $54.38. 493,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,739,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.56.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average of $53.24.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.4212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
