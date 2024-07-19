JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Down 0.3%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.37 and last traded at $54.38. 493,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,739,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.56.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average of $53.24.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.4212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

