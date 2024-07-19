Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 305,752 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Juniper Networks worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNPR. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,024. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $193,647.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,398,593.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,973. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

