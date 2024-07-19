Jupiter Price Reaches $1.01 on Major Exchanges (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Jupiter token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a total market cap of $1.52 billion and $161.99 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jupiter Token Profile

Jupiter’s launch date was January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. Jupiter’s official website is jup.ag. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.97329045 USD and is up 7.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 469 active market(s) with $169,040,332.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

