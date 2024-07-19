Kaspa (KAS) Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and approximately $37.25 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,225,934,070 coins and its circulating supply is 24,225,946,234 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,217,102,545.697678 with 24,217,115,791.705814 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.17699864 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $48,301,634.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

