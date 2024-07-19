Kava (KAVA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $448.12 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Kava has a market capitalization of $448.12 million and approximately $12.50 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00042443 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00014968 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009834 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,855,129 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

