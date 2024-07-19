KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.
KB Home has raised its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years. KB Home has a payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KB Home to earn $8.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.
KB Home stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,290. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.50. KB Home has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $83.74.
In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,334.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,334.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
KBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
