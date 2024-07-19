KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.00

KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12), with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.12).

KCR Residential REIT Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £4.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.35.

About KCR Residential REIT

(Get Free Report)

K&C REIT PLC is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of Central London. The firm invests mainly in residential properties. K&C REIT PLC is based in United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KCR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KCR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.