Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) Trading 11% Higher Over Last Week

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can now be purchased for about $3,503.99 or 0.05496041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a market capitalization of $552.95 million and $2.42 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH launched on December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 247,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. The official message board for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is blog.kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official website is kelpdao.xyz.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 247,629.26650356. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 3,476.66374236 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $2,002,719.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kelp DAO Restaked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kelp DAO Restaked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

