KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. UBS Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,184,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,816,190. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 103.80%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

