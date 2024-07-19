Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.220-1.220 EPS.
Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.49. 26,781,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,059,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $21.79.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
