Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.220-1.220 EPS.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.49. 26,781,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,059,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $21.79.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.