Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,819 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.37. 136,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.17. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $87.06.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

