Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,298 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,368,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 889,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,838,000 after purchasing an additional 232,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,479,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,381,000 after purchasing an additional 353,832 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PZZA has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

Papa John’s International Trading Down 3.5 %

Papa John’s International stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,530. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ravi Thanawala acquired 1,900 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,797.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

