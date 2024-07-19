Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.32% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Mendel Money Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 19,675 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPSE traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.44. 18,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $48.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average of $43.69.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

