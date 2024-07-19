Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.57. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $168.67.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

