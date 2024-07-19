Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth $981,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 546.7% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 27,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 23,215 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000.

JAAA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.81. 545,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,969. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.64. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $51.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

