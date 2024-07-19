Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $3.68 Million Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,331,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,604,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 335,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,064,000 after acquiring an additional 155,685 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,357,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,545,000 after acquiring an additional 122,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 455,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,015,000 after acquiring an additional 100,487 shares during the last quarter.

LRGF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.26. 31,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,428. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.71. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $41.38 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

