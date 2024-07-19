Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $5.35 Million Stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 508,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 31,417 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 478,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,719,000 after buying an additional 106,659 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 120.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 135,243 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,249,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 100,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUS stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,632. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.05. The company has a market cap of $507.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $49.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.1768 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

