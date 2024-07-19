Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $7.90 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

LMT traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $473.80. The stock had a trading volume of 340,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,999. The company has a market cap of $113.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $480.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $465.38 and a 200 day moving average of $452.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

