Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 1,850.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,437.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HUBB traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $370.23. 494,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,537. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $248.37 and a 12-month high of $429.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $383.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

