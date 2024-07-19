Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,111 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,009,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 15,439.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,386 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $172,887,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $62,020,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 983.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 349,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,130,000 after purchasing an additional 317,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,841,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,704. The company has a market capitalization of $167.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.05. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

