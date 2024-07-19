Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of AT&T by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 250.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 48,091 shares during the period. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.18. The company had a trading volume of 17,641,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,166,117. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.39. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $137.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.