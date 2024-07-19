Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,151 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.29. 565,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,759. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.13.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
