Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 148 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,105,000 after buying an additional 31,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 857.9% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $378.06. 1,143,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,238. The stock has a market cap of $104.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.93 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $375.95 and a 200-day moving average of $384.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

