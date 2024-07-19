Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 158 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Reliance by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,224,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,405,000 after buying an additional 27,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Reliance by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 885,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,746,000 after purchasing an additional 64,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Reliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,693,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Reliance by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 536,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,038,000 after purchasing an additional 35,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 21.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 348,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,687 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance alerts:

Reliance Stock Down 1.2 %

RS traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $304.12. 278,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,652. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.55 and a 200 day moving average of $301.49. Reliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.14 and a 12-month high of $342.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Reliance Announces Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Reliance

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,212,862.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,421 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,855 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.