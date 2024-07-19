Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,740 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 413,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 16,336 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 242,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 55,041 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 50,477 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 432.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter.

RYLD stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,157. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.41. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $18.40.

