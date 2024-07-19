Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 616,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 399,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 80,634 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 420,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 46,721 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 690,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,397,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,658,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,827. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $26.54 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

