Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560,437 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,338,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,580 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $163,910,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,590,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,516,000 after buying an additional 1,585,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,339.3% during the 4th quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,612,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,023,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,195,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,176,960. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.04 and a 200-day moving average of $79.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2887 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

