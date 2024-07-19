KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,520 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KKR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.02. The stock had a trading volume of 245,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,962,674. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $117.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $102.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

