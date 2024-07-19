KOK (KOK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $766,187.59

KOK (KOK) traded up 17.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last week, KOK has traded up 213.4% against the US dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $766,187.59 and approximately $87,183.36 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011353 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009622 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001036 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,252.34 or 1.00018013 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011949 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007210 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00071978 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00060669 USD and is down -52.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $100,266.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

