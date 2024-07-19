Komodo Price Tops $0.31 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Komodo has a total market cap of $42.51 million and $1.72 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00045423 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00040476 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00019343 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000302 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,184,827 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

