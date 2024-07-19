Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,757 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,675,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,272 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,653,000 after buying an additional 632,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,546,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,181,000 after buying an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.92. 4,914,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,076,711. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average of $41.17. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

