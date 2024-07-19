Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 390.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 116,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 92,444 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Kure Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 90,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at $767,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average is $37.40. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $40.78.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

