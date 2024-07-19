Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 395 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 704.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at $26,503,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,014 shares of company stock worth $21,888,518 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,319.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded up $20.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,605.58. 30,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,748. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,429.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,300.49. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.38, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $810.26 and a 1 year high of $1,635.68.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.