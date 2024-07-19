Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,305,896. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.90. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $109.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

