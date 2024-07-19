Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $271.60. 15,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.95. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $277.66.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

