Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $223,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,272 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,448,648 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $481,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,317 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $29,816,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,985.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889,546 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $23,226,000 after buying an additional 846,884 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $13,710,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,519,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $170,233,000 after acquiring an additional 613,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,333,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,177,291. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.84%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

