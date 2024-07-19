Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $245,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Teradyne by 4,854.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 398,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,907,000 after buying an additional 389,975 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $112.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $149.55. The company had a trading volume of 166,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,204. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.