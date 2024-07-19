Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982,232 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of VXUS traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $61.34. 307,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,374. The stock has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.55. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $63.10.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Home Building Stock Hits 52-Week High With More Upside
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Why These 4 AI Stocks Are Must-Watch for 2024 Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.