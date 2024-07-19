Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982,232 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $61.34. 307,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,374. The stock has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.55. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $63.10.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.484 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.