Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Knife River by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,044,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,004,000 after buying an additional 503,892 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Knife River by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,546,000 after purchasing an additional 199,389 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Knife River by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,150,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,138,000 after purchasing an additional 373,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,221,000 after buying an additional 450,574 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,548,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KNF traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.82. 43,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,373. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.51. Knife River Co. has a 12-month low of $42.35 and a 12-month high of $83.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.27.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.98 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Knife River’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($516.50) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

