Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $250,000 Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 229,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 102,850 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 665,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,680,000 after acquiring an additional 508,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.39. The company had a trading volume of 548,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,465,801. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $38.37.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.677 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.04%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

